NBC Connecticut meteorologist are forecasting rain for the next two days.

The scattered showers will happen throughout the day with heavy rain developing around midnight.

Heavy rain is expected to continue into Friday morning.

The weekend is looking brighter and warmer.

Saturday may bring a few morning showers but the day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday's forecast. Highs in the Upper 60s.