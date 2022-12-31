Rain, Mild Temps to Ring in the New Year

Windsor Locks recorded a record breaking 64 degrees on Friday. The warmth will stick around to start the year and rain will develop along with the warmth today.

A slow moving front will bring showers to the state today. The showers will become steadier toward and after dark. Expect a steady light rain for most of this evening.

Showers will become a steady light rain for your #NYE plans. It stays mild. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/hA5o3pEKwR — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 31, 2022

The rain will end overnight tonight and sunshine makes a return for Sunday. Temperatures will remain mild over the next several days. The average high temperature for New Year's Day is 37 degrees.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.