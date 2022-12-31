weather

Rain, Mild Temps to Ring in the New Year

By Darren Sweeney

Windsor Locks recorded a record breaking 64 degrees on Friday. The warmth will stick around to start the year and rain will develop along with the warmth today.

A slow moving front will bring showers to the state today. The showers will become steadier toward and after dark. Expect a steady light rain for most of this evening.

The rain will end overnight tonight and sunshine makes a return for Sunday. Temperatures will remain mild over the next several days. The average high temperature for New Year's Day is 37 degrees.

