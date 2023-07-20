Rain moves in Friday morning, severe storms possible by afternoon

While showers are expected to move in by daybreak Friday, the bigger concern will be a line of thunderstorms that could turn severe by the afternoon.

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists say the day looks unsettled, with a line of thunderstorms expected to reach southern New England by morning.

Some showers tomorrow morning along with some clouds but by afternoon we have a risk for a stronger storm. Right now it's a low risk but if any storms form they could pack a punch particularly west of I-91. We'll be watching it for you! pic.twitter.com/6EUCfZHSLh — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) July 20, 2023

Clouds, more humidity and some showers are expected to move in by the time you wake up.

An isolated strong or severe storm is more likely by Friday afternoon. If storms are able to develop, there is a low risk for large hail or even a tornado.

Temperatures are overall expected to cool down due to cloud cover. High temps will be around 80 degrees.

