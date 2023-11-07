connecticut weather

Mild temperatures on tap for Election Day

Election Day started off with periods of rain before drying out and leaving mild temperatures.

Showers moved through the state and ended in the morning.

Brightening skies and a gusty wind will develop. Highs will be around 68.

Tonight will be clear and much colder with lows in the 30s.

Wednesday is about 20 degrees cooler than Tuesday with highs around 47. It will be mostly sunny.

A wintry mix is possible Thursday morning with the mix changing to rain during the day. Highs will remain in the 40s.

Friday will be cloudy with highs near 50.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

