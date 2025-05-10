Rain showers early before clearing on Saturday afternoon

Rain showers linger early on Saturday to begin the weekend, but there will be some improvements.

The rain will begin to clear out Saturday afternoon and we will eventually see some sun.

Saturday afternoon will be breezy, with wind gusts nearing 30 mph.

Temperatures will climb to about 70.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with temperatures in the 70s for Mother's Day. Winds will be calm on Sunday.

We will see a warmup on Monday and Tuesday with inland temperatures climbing to the upper 70s.

Rain chances return on Wednesday and Thursday.