StormTracker

Rain showers early before clearing on Saturday afternoon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Rain showers linger early on Saturday to begin the weekend, but there will be some improvements.

The rain will begin to clear out Saturday afternoon and we will eventually see some sun.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Saturday afternoon will be breezy, with wind gusts nearing 30 mph.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Temperatures will climb to about 70.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with temperatures in the 70s for Mother's Day. Winds will be calm on Sunday.

We will see a warmup on Monday and Tuesday with inland temperatures climbing to the upper 70s.

Weather Stories

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Today's Forecast

StormTracker Mar 24

NBC Connecticut StormTracker Weather Experience

Rain chances return on Wednesday and Thursday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us