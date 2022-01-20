Rain to Change Over to Snow in Connecticut This Morning

Rain began falling early Thursday morning but a changeover to snow is expected statewide.

Temperatures were in the upper 30s for most of the state overnight. Those temperatures began to fall before sunrise.

The dropping temperature caused a slow change to ice and snow in northern parts of Connecticut early Thursday.

The rain-snow line was expected to move south through the state during the early morning hours.

The system could bring anywhere to 1-3 inches of snow. Though it's not a lot of snow, the timing could cause problems during the morning commute.

Dozens of schools delayed opening or closed Thursday ahead of the snow.

It turns much colder Thursday afternoon and evening. A wind chill advisory has been issued for northern Litchfield County.

