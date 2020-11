NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a round of rain to end the weekend.

A fast moving cold front will bring rain this afternoon with some locally heavy downpours into the evening.

Here's a look at the rainfall forecast thru tonight. The heaviest totals look to be south and east. Details: https://t.co/yBG93J0sN2 #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/K4TRqAk3eS — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) November 1, 2020

Behind the front, expect a cold and windy Monday. Wind gusts may exceed 40 MPH with wind chills in the 20s for most of the day. There is a chance of a passing snow shower during the morning and afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to moderate for the middle and end of next week.

Get the latest forecast anytime here.