NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a day with some increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon.

Rain will develop after 4 p.m. and will likely stay through the overnight hours.

Early clouds move into the state tomorrow, then clearing skies.

A real shot of warm air will arrive by Thursday with temperatures likely rising into the middle 70s and and 60s at the shoreline.

More showers developing on Friday, clearing for Saturday.

