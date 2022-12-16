connecticut weather

Rain, Wet Snow and Wind Impact the State Today

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A strong area of low pressure is bringing rain, wet snow in the northwest hills and wind to the state.

While most of the state will see rain, heavy at times, it has been cold enough in the hills for wet snow to accumulate.

The heaviest of the snow and rain will occur this morning and there are some school closings and delays. Precipitation will become more intermittent during the afternoon and evening.

Winds will gust up to and over 40 miles per hour at times, especially at the shoreline. With an easterly component to the wind, there will likely be some minor coastal flooding during this evening's high tide cycle. A coastal flood advisory has been posted for the shoreline.

The wind will shift offshore this evening, ending the coastal flood threat.

There could be a brief change to snow in the northern part of the state before the precipitation ends overnight.

For more detail on the forecast check out the NBC Connecticut weather blog.

