More rain, wind and maybe even some snow, on tap for this weekend

Our NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a stormy weekend that will bring heavy rain, strong winds, and maybe even some snow, to the state.

A storm will move in by Saturday evening. Rain will be heavy at time with some thunderstorms possible.

Rain will start around 5 p.m. in western Connecticut. By 8 p.m., the rain will move into the eastern portion of the state.

An inch of rain in expected Saturday night, with most of the precipitation winding down by Sunday morning.

As the storm pulls away Sunday, winds will ramp up, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible in portions of the state.

In addition to strong wind gusts, the Northwest Hills could even see between 1 to 3 inches of snow.

