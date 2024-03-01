Rainy Saturday ahead after nice day Friday

Friday will feature sunshine and milder temperatures, but there is rain on the way for Saturday.

It was a chilly start the morning Friday though temperatures will move into the 40s by the afternoon.

Clouds will increase Friday night.

By Saturday morning, we could see some showers. Steadier rain will move in Saturday afternoon and it will continue into the night and overnight into Sunday.

The rain will end by Sunday morning and the day should be partly sunny on Sunday and Monday.

There will be several chances for showers next week.

