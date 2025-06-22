Rainy start to Sunday before extreme heat warning begins

Sunday begins with scattered showers as moisture moves back into Connecticut.

Humidity will stick with us through the afternoon as temperatures warm into the 90s.

An Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. Sunday as temperatures could feel like the triple digits this afternoon.

The warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday as high temperatures will be near 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Heat index values could be near 110 degrees during this time.

Cooling centers will be open across the state. You can find a cooling center near you here.

If you have to be outside, drink plenty of water, wear loose-fitting clothing and take many breaks.