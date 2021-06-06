Record Breaking Heat Possible Today

The heat continues today with high temperatures approaching the middle 90s away from the beaches.

Last weekend, we were in record cold territory.. today, we're nearing record highs. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/oBGRwcZJLT — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) June 6, 2021

The record high temperature at Windsor Locks is 96 degrees, set back in 1925. The forecast for today inland is for high temperatures to approach 95 degrees. The record in the Bridgeport area is 88 set in 2020. The high temperature forecast for the shore is 88.

The humidity will begin to increase today making it feel like it is 100 degrees inland. The heat looks to continue into next week, likely breaking on Wednesday with a cold front.

