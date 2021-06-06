first alert weather

Record Breaking Heat Possible Today

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The heat continues today with high temperatures approaching the middle 90s away from the beaches.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The record high temperature at Windsor Locks is 96 degrees, set back in 1925. The forecast for today inland is for high temperatures to approach 95 degrees. The record in the Bridgeport area is 88 set in 2020. The high temperature forecast for the shore is 88.

The humidity will begin to increase today making it feel like it is 100 degrees inland. The heat looks to continue into next week, likely breaking on Wednesday with a cold front.

Local

interstate 84 3 hours ago

Crashes Caused Delays on I-84 West in Manchester, East Hartford

Manchester 3 hours ago

Man Turns Himself Into Police Following Deadly Stabbing in Manchester

Track the temperatures and first alert forecast here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us