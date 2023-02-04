Record Cold Saturday, Milder Weather Returns Sunday

The cold that moved in yesterday was not only impressive, it was record breaking. Records were broken at the shore and in the Hartford area with temperatures well below zero.

As cold as the temperatures got Saturday morning, the state will see a remarkable temperature rebound over the next 12 to 24 hours.

The wind will begin to diminish this afternoon. The wind will also begin to shift to a more southerly direction bringing in milder air. Temperatures will actually begin to climb this evening and through the overnight tonight.

The hour by hour temp forecast says it all. The temps begin to climb this morning and they don't stop until they reach the low to mid 40s on Sunday. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/PDsxR0v4TR — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 4, 2023

By Sunday, our above average winter of 2023 continues. High temperatures are once again expected to rebound into the low to mid 40s across the state.