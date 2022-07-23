first alert weather

Record Heat Expected This Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The first heat wave of the summer marks Day 5 today and continues this weekend. A heat advisory continues through Sunday evening.

High temperatures have been in the middle to upper 90s since Tuesday. Today's high temperatures are once again expected to continue into the middle and upper 90s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The record high temperature for Sunday is 96 degrees. The first alert weather team is forecasting high temperatures near 100 degrees away from the shore.

A stray shower or storm is possible on Sunday. A better chance of showers and storms is likely on Monday as the heat wave begins to break down.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

Although we're expecting the extreme heat to break by Monday, temperatures are expected to continue to be on the hot side with high temperatures in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees.

See the full forecast here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherconnecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us