Record Heat Expected This Weekend

The first heat wave of the summer marks Day 5 today and continues this weekend. A heat advisory continues through Sunday evening.

This weekend is looking... toasty! Find some shade, AC, pool.. anything to stay cool. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/eMQYVK0A3Z — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) July 23, 2022

High temperatures have been in the middle to upper 90s since Tuesday. Today's high temperatures are once again expected to continue into the middle and upper 90s.

The record high temperature for Sunday is 96 degrees. The first alert weather team is forecasting high temperatures near 100 degrees away from the shore.

A stray shower or storm is possible on Sunday. A better chance of showers and storms is likely on Monday as the heat wave begins to break down.

Although we're expecting the extreme heat to break by Monday, temperatures are expected to continue to be on the hot side with high temperatures in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees.

