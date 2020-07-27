Record Breaking Heat Throughout the State

Record heat occurred throughout the state today from inland areas right to the shoreline.

In the Hartford area temperatures climbed to 98 degrees which broke the previous record of 96 degrees set back in 1964.

Records were also broken along the shoreline. Official records are kept at Sikorsky Airport for the Bridgeport area.

Temperatures today climbed to 94 degrees which broke the previous record of 91 degrees set in 2005.

The hot weather continues tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s. The feels-like temperature will be near 104 degrees. There is also a chance for strong scattered thunderstorms tomorrow.

A heat advisory is in effect for all of Connecticut through tomorrow night at 8 p.m.

NBC Connecticut

Our latest heat wave began on Saturday when high temperatures reached 93 degrees at Windsor Locks. The heatwave is expected to continue through Wednesday.

Hot Weather Tips

With today's hot weather, here are some tips to help stay safe, cool and hydrated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.