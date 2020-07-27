Record Breaking Heat Throughout the State

Record heat occurred throughout the state today from inland areas right to the shoreline.
In the Hartford area temperatures climbed to 98 degrees which broke the previous record of 96 degrees set back in 1964.
Records were also broken along the shoreline. Official records are kept at Sikorsky Airport for the Bridgeport area.
Temperatures today climbed to 94 degrees which broke the previous record of 91 degrees set in 2005.
The hot weather continues tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s. The feels-like temperature will be near 104 degrees. There is also a chance for strong scattered thunderstorms tomorrow.
A heat advisory is in effect for all of Connecticut through tomorrow night at 8 p.m.
Our latest heat wave began on Saturday when high temperatures reached 93 degrees at Windsor Locks. The heatwave is expected to continue through Wednesday.
Hot Weather Tips
With today's hot weather, here are some tips to help stay safe, cool and hydrated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Wear appropriate clothing including lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting attire.
- Stay cool indoors including in a place with air-conditioning as much as possible.
- Schedule outdoor activities carefully and try and plan them when the day is the coolest or in areas with shade.
- Wear sunscreen and continue to reapply it while you are outside.
- Do not leave children in cars as cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures even with a window cracked open.
- Avoid hot and heavy meals.
- Drink plenty of fluids and don't wait until you are thirsty to drink.
- Keep pets hydrated by providing fresh water and leaving the water in a shaded area.
- Know the signs of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.