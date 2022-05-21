Record Heat Likely in Connecticut Today

Records are likely to fall this weekend.

The average high temperature for this time of the year at Windsor Locks is 73 degrees. NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are forecasting high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Record Heat: It's likely, but do we set an "all-time" record, that is the question. Either way, it's going to be a scorcher of a weekend. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/FNbSDzTWeQ — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) May 21, 2022

The record high temperature for this date is 93 set back in 1996. The all-time record high temperature for May is 99 degrees. We are forecasting 98 in the Hartford area.

Temperatures will be cooler at the shoreline thanks to the cooling influence from Long Island Sound. Water temperatures are in the refreshing 50s.

A cold front late Sunday will bring relief from the heat. Thunderstorms will accompany the front and some of the storms could be strong to severe Sunday afternoon and evening.