Record Heat Moves in to Start the Week

Sunday will likely be the third day in a row with temperatures reaching 90 degrees or higher making it another official heatwave.

The temperature made it to 93 degrees on Saturday at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, tying the record for the day of 93. The average high temperature for this time of the year should be around 82 degrees.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists expect the 90-degree temperatures to continue through Tuesday. Today, Monday and Tuesday will also feature a shower or thunderstorm chance. Tuesday will have the best chance of storms with the passage of a cold front.

A strong cold front on Tuesday breaks the heat and humidity... until then, it's toasty. #nbcct @nbcconnecticut https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/qnfggBy2Hu — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 23, 2020

You can track any showers that develop here.