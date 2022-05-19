Record Heat Possible This Weekend

After the rain clears out today, Connecticut could be headed towards some record-breaking heat for this weekend.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80.
As we move into the weekend, temperatures will soar well into the 90s.
The record for the day Saturday is 93 degrees, set in 1996. We have a very good chance of breaking that record, with the temperature climbing as high as 98 degrees in some parts of the state on Saturday. The all-time record high for the month of May is 99 degrees.
Sunday will have more of the same with potentially record-breaking temperatures again. While it won't be quite as hot as Saturday, temperatures could still rise into the mid-90s.
We get some relief on Monday with temperatures returning to the 70s.