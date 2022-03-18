Record-High Temperatures Possible Today

Temperatures will approach record highs today.

Any fog will dissipate, and we will have full, warm sunshine and record temperatures inland.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting 74 degrees, breaking the record for the day.

The record in the Hartford area is 72 degrees, set in 2012.

Cooler temperatures are expected along the shoreline.

The record for the shoreline is 76 degrees.

By Saturday, clouds will return with rain throughout the day and there will be numerous showers and downpours through the morning.

It possibly will not be as wet in the afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the evening and storms might bring frequent lightning and hail.

It will be fair Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the 50s both days.

Spring arrives at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday!