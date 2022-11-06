Record Shattering Warmth Continues

The incredible stretch of warmth continues to break records across the state.

The morning low temperature at Windsor Locks made it down to 64 degrees. That breaks old records of 62 degrees set back in 1996 and 1992. The warmest November morning on record stands at 65 degrees set back in 1971.

We're in the running for one of THE warmest November mornings on record.. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/FN7g0UH8Mm — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) November 6, 2022

Putting the warmth into perspective, the average morning low temperature for July 4, is 63 degrees. That means most cities and towns were warmer this morning compared to early July!

The high temperatures on Saturday also broke records. The old record at Windsor Locks was 76 degrees. The high made it to 78. At Bridgeport, the old record was 72 degrees. The high yesterday made it to 73.

Highs once again today will be incredibly warm for this time of the year. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s both today and tomorrow.

