Record Warmth Expected Today

Today will be mild and we could have record warmth before a wintry mix this weekend.

The stay starts with cloudy skies and very mild temperatures, in the 50s, this morning.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

We will have partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 50s to maybe the middle 60s!

The record high temperature at Bradley International Airport is 60 degrees and we should race past that. The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting 65 degrees.

We will have a breezy and warm day today and it will be breezy and mild tomorrow as well, in the middle 50s.

A wintry mix is likely Saturday with snow and sleet inland, rain at the shore, some slick spots and a coating inland, especially in the hills.

Get the forecast anytime here.