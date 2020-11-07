Record Warmth Likely to Start the Weekend

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking an unseasonably warm, and likely record breaking stretch of weather.

The average high temperature in the Hartford area is 55 degrees. The forecast high temperature over the next several days is expected to be in the 70s!

A record is likely to be broken today. The record high in the Hartford area is 74 degrees. The forecast is for a high temperature of 76 degrees. The record along the shore is 68 degrees in Bridgeport and a westerly wind may carry the high temperatures today closer to 70. Temperatures will not be quite as warm on Sunday but still unseasonably warm in the lower 70s.

Temperatures will begin to cool toward the middle and end of the week.

