Record Warmth Possible Friday

Are you ready for some spring weather?

Tomorrow's forecast shows temperatures approaching record highs at or near the 70s.

In some areas, temps could even surpass records set in 2011.

A very warm airmass settles into the state to end the work week and temperatures are expected to soar into the 70s inland. Cooler temps are expected along the shoreline.

The record in the Hartford area is 72 degrees set back in 2011, while the record for the shoreline is 76 degrees.

By Saturday, clouds return with rain showers throughout the day. A few thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Lightning, heavy rain and hail are the main threats.

