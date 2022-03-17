Record Warmth Possible Friday

Tomorrow's forecast shows temperatures approaching record highs at or near the 70s.

In some areas, temps could even surpass records set in 2011.

Here's a look at tomorrow's record highs and our forecast. Very impressive for March! #nbcct pic.twitter.com/F755iHp2cj — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) March 17, 2022

A very warm airmass settles into the state to end the work week and temperatures are expected to soar into the 70s inland. Cooler temps are expected along the shoreline.

The record in the Hartford area is 72 degrees set back in 2011, while the record for the shoreline is 76 degrees.

By Saturday, clouds return with rain showers throughout the day. A few thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Lightning, heavy rain and hail are the main threats.

