Record Warmth Possible This Weekend

The incredible stretch of warmth continues for the first weekend of November.

The average high temperature for this time of the year is in the middle 50s. We're expecting high temperatures in the mid 70s for both weekend days.

A gusty breeze will develop out of the south for today and continue into Sunday. Clouds will increase for the second half of the weekend but no rain is expected.

The record high temperature at Windsor Locks is 76 degrees both today and Sunday. We're forecasting 76 today and 75 on Sunday.

The warmth will continue into Monday. Cooler air will work into the state by Tuesday.

