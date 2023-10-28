weather forecast

Record warmth possible today, chilly changes for Sunday

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The warm temperatures from the last couple of days continues today and record high temperatures are possible.

The record high temperature at Windsor Locks today is 81, set back in 1919. The forecast for today is 82 degrees.

Bridgeport's record for the day is 72, set in 2010. The forecast for the shoreline is for temperatures to climb close to 80 degrees.

A cold front will move through the state this afternoon. Some clouds and a wind shift to the north (and perhaps a brief shower) can be expected as the front passes through. The front will bring dramatically colder temperatures for Sunday.

Along with sharply colder air moving in, expect rain to develop during Sunday afternoon.

Track the changes in temperatures and Sunday showers on our NBC Connecticut weather blog.

