Red flag warning issued for Friday

A red flag warning is in effect for Connecticut on Friday, high temperatures will be near 60 degrees and we'll see more sun than clouds in the afternoon.

Northwestern Connecticut is now in a severe drought while most of the rest of the state is in a moderate drought.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has listed the fire danger for Friday as extreme.

The next chance for rain won’t arrive until the end of next week.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the low- and mid-60s this weekend.

