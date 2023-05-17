connecticut weather

Red Flag Warning Issued Statewide for High Fire Danger Wednesday

More dry conditions and gusty winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for all of Connecticut for the second day in a row.

A Red Flag Warning is an alert issued when conditions can prompt any brush fires that start to spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.

Winds will gust between 15 and 20 miles per hour with an occasional gust of 30 and the humidity is also going down. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Residents should contact the local fire department before beginning any open burning. State officials said open burning is prohibited when the danger index is high, very high or extreme.

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect through through Wednesday evening.

