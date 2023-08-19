weather forecast

Refreshing air and sunshine move in for the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Yesterday's strong cold front that brought severe weather to parts of the state has ushered in a much more comfortable airmass for the weekend.

Dew point temperatures were oppressive on Friday and were close to 70 degrees. Dew points have dropped through the 50s and will remain comfortable through the weekend.

While there will be a good amount of sunshine both today and Sunday, clouds will mix with the sun at times today.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On Sunday, a plume of Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to add a decent haze to the sky. Sunday will be the warmest of the two weekend days with highs in the low to mid 80s.

You can read more about the weekend forecast on the NBC Connecticut weather blog.

Local

Milford 11 hours ago

Addressing Vibrio concerns in Connecticut

Wolcott 11 hours ago

10 people injured, child in critical condition, after crash in Wolcott

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

weather forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us