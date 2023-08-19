Refreshing air and sunshine move in for the weekend

Yesterday's strong cold front that brought severe weather to parts of the state has ushered in a much more comfortable airmass for the weekend.

Dew point temperatures were oppressive on Friday and were close to 70 degrees. Dew points have dropped through the 50s and will remain comfortable through the weekend.

While there will be a good amount of sunshine both today and Sunday, clouds will mix with the sun at times today.

On Sunday, a plume of Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to add a decent haze to the sky. Sunday will be the warmest of the two weekend days with highs in the low to mid 80s.

