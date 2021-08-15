first alert weather

Refreshing Air Moves in to End the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After four days of extreme heat and humidity, a cold front on Saturday brought a big change for the rest of the weekend.

High temperatures once again reached 90 degrees on Saturday, making it a four-day heatwave. After the passage of a cold front on Saturday afternoon, a much more refreshing air mass began moving into the state.

Dew point temperatures were in the 70-75 degree range the last few days. Sunday, the dew point temperature will likely remain in the 50s (with some upper 40s).

The comfortable air will stay in place until Tuesday before more humidity begins working back in by the middle of the week.

