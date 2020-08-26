Refreshing Day Ahead, Severe Storms Possible for Thursday

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a refreshing and breezy day today but the threat of severe storms develop for Thursday.

Much lower humidity, breezy, and bright Wednesday ahead. Highs in the 70s.

A dangerous day developing for tomorrow as strong and severe thunderstorms moves in to the state.

There will also be possibilities of tornadoes in the forecast for Connecticut on Thursday.

All eyes will be on hurricane Laura as it aims for the gulf coast. More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston, Port Arthur and Baytown, and still more were ordered to evacuate low-lying southwestern Louisiana, where forecasters said more than 11 feet (3.35 meters) of storm surge topped by waves could submerge entire towns.