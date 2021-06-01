Remembering the 2011 Massachusetts Tornado

On June 1, 2011, a powerful tornado carved a path of destruction through western Massachusetts. Winds of up to 165 mph destroyed hundreds of homes, injured 200 people, and left three people dead. In wooded areas there was widespread deforestation that left marks for years.

The EF3 tornado had a 38-mile long track from Westfield to Charlton. It hit highly populated areas, including the city of Springfield.

NASA

DAMAGE BY THE NUMBERS According to the National Weather Service, an estimated 1,400 houses and 78 businesses were damaged or destroyed. Two hundred residential buildings were condemned. Nearly 10,000 acres of woodlands were destroyed. Damage in Munson, Mass. after a tornado came through on June 1, 2011.

A MINUTE BY MINUTE RADAR BREAKDOWN

Below are images of the tornado as seen by Doppler Radar. The left side of image shows reflectivity or where the radar is detecting rain, hail, or even pieces of tornado debris. The right side of each image shows velocity or the speed and direction the targets are moving. Where bright reds/pinks meet bright greens/blues there is strong rotation in the cloud.

Meteorologists consider this storm the most impressive supercell observed by doppler radar in New England since the National Weather Service radar network was established in the early 1990s.

As I looked up and saw the tornado we thought we were going to die. I thought I’d be hit by something or paralyzed or injured and I didn’t want that. I closed my eyes and said dear God make it fast. Sue Rabbitt, Brimfield

TORNADO VICTIM REMEMBERS Sue Rabbitt was in the basement of her Brimfield home when the tornado moved through. She thought she was going to die that day – and she still thinks about the tornado often. But 10 years later her family has rebuilt their lives and has moved on from that terrifying afternoon. She sat down with Chief Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan to tell her story.

