The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will accelerate up the east coast over the next 24 hours, bringing with it a period of strong wind and heavy rain.

Showers will develop across Connecticut Friday midday and afternoon with some periods of heavier rain Friday night.

The wind is expected to pick up dramatically with gusts exceeding 45 mph in spots before dawn on Saturday.

Because of this, there are multiple wind advisories in effect.

A wind advisory is in effect for most of southern Connecticut with gusts over 45 mph expected Friday night and Saturday morning.

The wind will remain relatively light through the day Friday, but will pick up quickly by nighttime.

Isolated power outages are possible. We could also see some tree branches and limbs down, but no major damage is anticipated.

About 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain is expected to accumulate across the state. Some towns could see slightly higher totals.

The rain will taper off shortly after daybreak Saturday with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures by midday.

