Our NBC CT meteorologists say the remnants of Hurricane Ida could bring heavy rain to Connecticut by Wednesday.

The storm is not expected to pass directly through Connecticut, but close enough where we could experience some impact as it moves by.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The remnants of Ida will make their closest pass to Connecticut on Thursday with the potential for heavy rain. More coming up at 11. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/SR9f3LE6UJ — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) August 30, 2021

The rain could continue into Thursday. Very little wind is expected but flooding is possible.

We will be watching the potential for heavy rain and potentially flooding on Thursday as Ida's remnants pass nearby. Little if any wind but plenty of tropical moisture. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/IlEkEdV0fx — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) August 29, 2021

It appears that Ida's moisture could make a run at the northeast toward the middle part of the week.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.