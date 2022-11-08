This year's hurricane season continues with Nicole making its way toward Florida.

Later this week, we'll have to watch the remnants here in southern New England.

Friday and Saturday's rain chances will be due to what's leftover of now Tropical Storm Nicole.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gusty winds and rain are expected here in Connecticut. Since we're still a few days out, our chances are on the lower side to experience tropical storm-force winds.

As the storm (or what's left of it) moves closer, we'll have a better idea of how and where the storm will move.

Rainfall is also dependent on how Nicole moves. Two longer range models have us seeing between 1 to 2 inches of rain by midday Saturday.

Any shifts in the track will change our impacts. Be sure to keep checking back for updates.