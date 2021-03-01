Scattered Rain Showers Today, Wind Chills Below 0 and Strong Winds Tonight

Scattered rain showers will continue into this morning before a strong cold front pushes through the state late this afternoon and tonight.

NBC Connecticut

A few snow showers or a snow squall is possible along the leading edge of the cold front.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Connecticut through tomorrow morning.

NBC Connecticut

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The greatest impact will be the wind associated with the arctic front. We are anticipating winds that could gust to 50 mph late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

While we don't expect the wind to be strong enough to create major issues, it could result in some isolated power outages across the state.

The wind coupled with frigid air will result in wind chill values below zero throughout much of the state tomorrow morning.

Some of the hill towns could see wind chill values close to -20F.

Highs tomorrow will be in the 30s.

The bitter cold will be short-lived with temperatures moderating once again into the 40s and close to 50 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.