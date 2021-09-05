Beautiful Weather on Tap For Labor Day

A warm front to our east with a cold front off to the west resulted in scattered rain showers with cloud cover for much of Sunday.
The cold front advanced through the region throughout the evening and will result in sunny skies as we head into Labor Day.
The rain shower threat will come to an end during the early morning hours of Monday.
Clouds will clear out of the area Monday morning with sunny skies by daybreak.
In addition, temperatures will warm nicely with highs climbing into the low 80s for much of Connecticut.
The beautiful weather will continue into Tuesday before a thunderstorm threat arrives by Wednesday.
Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.