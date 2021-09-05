Labor Day

Beautiful Weather on Tap For Labor Day

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A warm front to our east with a cold front off to the west resulted in scattered rain showers with cloud cover for much of Sunday.

The cold front advanced through the region throughout the evening and will result in sunny skies as we head into Labor Day.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The rain shower threat will come to an end during the early morning hours of Monday.

Clouds will clear out of the area Monday morning with sunny skies by daybreak.

In addition, temperatures will warm nicely with highs climbing into the low 80s for much of Connecticut.

Local

new haven 2 hours ago

‘Faxon Law New Haven Road Race' Makes In-Person Return Since COVID-19 Pandemic

silver alert 10 hours ago

MISSING MAN: Officials Look For 85-Year-Old Missing From Portland

The beautiful weather will continue into Tuesday before a thunderstorm threat arrives by Wednesday.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.

This article tagged under:

Labor Dayfirst alert weatherfirst alert forecastJosh Cingranellifirst alert meteorologists
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us