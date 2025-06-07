Scattered showers expected through a cooler Saturday

Today marks 13 weekends in a row with at least a little rainfall recorded in Connecticut.

Scattered showers are likely on and off from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A few rumbles of thunder are also possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

High temperatures will only top out in the 60s and 70s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

We'll be dry this evening and through the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s.

Sunday is dry and less muggy with high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

We'll track a few more rain chances by the start of the workweek.