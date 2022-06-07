Scattered Showers Continue Overnight, Sunshine to Come Wednesday

Scattered showers will continue overnight with some sunshine breaking through by Wednesday morning.

There will be some embedded downpours and thunder overnight and into the early morning hours.

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists said the rainy conditions are expected to move out Wednesday morning. Sunshine will move in with high temperatures in the 80s.

By Thursday morning, heavy rain is expected along with gusty winds.

Localized flooding is possible and there's a low risk for severe storms. It'll clear up by Thursday afternoon.

