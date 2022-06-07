first alert weather

Scattered Showers Continue Overnight, Sunshine to Come Wednesday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Scattered showers will continue overnight with some sunshine breaking through by Wednesday morning.

There will be some embedded downpours and thunder overnight and into the early morning hours.

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists said the rainy conditions are expected to move out Wednesday morning. Sunshine will move in with high temperatures in the 80s.

By Thursday morning, heavy rain is expected along with gusty winds.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Localized flooding is possible and there's a low risk for severe storms. It'll clear up by Thursday afternoon.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Local

CT GOP 5 hours ago

Lamont Lauds Tax Cuts; GOP Seeks Special Session to Cut More

new haven 5 hours ago

Judge Tosses Suit Over Removal of New Haven Columbus Statue

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherrainstormsrain showerssunshine
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us