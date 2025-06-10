StormTracker

Scattered showers on tap for Tuesday

We have a rainy day on tap for Tuesday.

There are areas of fog and and mist this morning before scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder move through the state before midday.

By Tuesday afternoon, most of the rain will move east with clearing conditions expected this evening.

Sunshine and warmer temps arrive tomorrow with highs in the 80s.

Rain chances will increase again by Father's Day Weekend.

