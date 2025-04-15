StormTracker

Scattered showers on tap for Tuesday

While it won't rain all day, scattered showers are on tap for your Tuesday.

The morning is starting off with scattered showers.

As the day goes on, it will be mostly cloudy with more scattered showers possible. Highs will be in the 60s.

A thunderstorm is possible in the evening.

The sun will turn to clouds on Wednesday with much cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with gusty winds 15 to 30 mph.

Thursday and Friday will feature bright sun with highs in the 50s on Thursday and lower 60s on Friday.

More scattered showers are possible Saturday before clearing on Easter Sunday.

