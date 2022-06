Some sun will break through after fog and drizzle this morning, but just a little.

A few scattered showers and even a thunderstorm are possible this afternoon.

Overnight, there will be considerable clouds and a few showers are possible.

The forecast for early Friday morning also includes clouds and some rain.

It clears Friday afternoon and the weather is looking good for the weekend.