An area of low pressure will spin through the northeast today with scattered showers and even thunderstorms through the afternoon.

On and off showers for today, but any showers could contain a rumble of thunder, a downpour and even some small hail.

Any storms that move through could contain small hail. In between the showers, the sun will mix in with the clouds.

More stable weather will move in on Sunday, but we'll still see a scattered shower in a few towns.

