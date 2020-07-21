Scattered Storms Possible Wednesday

Wednesday brings more temperatures near 90 and a chance for severe thunderstorms.

The day will begin with clouds and some sun. Temperatures climb back toward 90 degrees as humidity returns.

A few showers are possible in the morning, with a chance for scattered strong to severe storms in the late afternoon and evening.

The storms could bring gusty winds and small hail. There is a slight chance for an isolated tornado.

Another round of storms is expected Thursday.

