first alert weather

Scattered Storms Possible Wednesday

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Wednesday brings more temperatures near 90 and a chance for severe thunderstorms.

The day will begin with clouds and some sun. Temperatures climb back toward 90 degrees as humidity returns.

A few showers are possible in the morning, with a chance for scattered strong to severe storms in the late afternoon and evening.

Weather Stories

first alert weather 1 hour ago

Today's Forecast

school closings Dec 11, 2019

Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts

The storms could bring gusty winds and small hail. There is a slight chance for an isolated tornado.

Another round of storms is expected Thursday.

Get the forecast anytime by clicking here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherweatherthunderstormssevere thunderstorms
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us