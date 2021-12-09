School Delays This Morning, Slick Spots After Snowfall

There is a chance for black ice and slippery roads this morning after light snow fell across Connecticut and some schools are delayed this morning.

Parts of the state saw an inch of snow or a little more as the storm slowly moved south and pulled away.

What snow was left behind has caused some slippery roads. Check here to see if there are issues on the roads where you are heading.

Some school districts have delayed opening while those roads are treated and cleared.

Hamden Public Schools are not delayed, but First Student is notifying parents in Hamden that the buses might be delayed 30 to 45 minutes because drivers need to de-ice the buses and slick roads could slow them down a bit.

Snow coming down at a decent clip in parts of the state. Roads will be slick for the next couple of hours. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/utj5YDvNpw — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) December 9, 2021

Today will be partly cloudy with temperatures around 38 degrees.

