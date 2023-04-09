Seasonable Temperatures Today, a Warming Trend Next Week

Easter Sunday will feature sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Average high temperatures should be in the upper 50s for this time of the year. The high for today is expected to be in the upper 50s.

Picture perfect is the only way to describe today's forecast. Enjoy! #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/xRpLpYk9ln — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) April 9, 2023

Starting Monday, temperatures will begin to climb. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 60s away from the shoreline.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The rest of the week will feature highs in the 70s and eventually the 80s by the end of the week.

Along with the warming temperatures, no rain is expected during the week ahead.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.