connecticut weather

Seasonable Temperatures Today, a Warming Trend Next Week

By Meteorologist Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Easter Sunday will feature sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Average high temperatures should be in the upper 50s for this time of the year. The high for today is expected to be in the upper 50s.

Starting Monday, temperatures will begin to climb. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 60s away from the shoreline.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The rest of the week will feature highs in the 70s and eventually the 80s by the end of the week.

Along with the warming temperatures, no rain is expected during the week ahead.

Local

quinnipiac 10 hours ago

Quinnipiac Wins National Title 3-2 Over Minnesota

UConn 12 hours ago

Sen. Richard Blumenthal Suffers Leg Break at UConn Parade

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us