Seasonal weekend kicks off cool-down across Connecticut

A few isolated showers were spotted early this morning, but as we continue through the day the skies will clear with sunnier conditions.

Highs today will reach the mid 70s with a north/northwesterly breeze.

We'll stay sunny for Sunday with seasonal temps in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Clouds will increase again by Sunday night and into Monday as another cold front moves through the state.

A few more showers and even a couple of downpours cannot be ruled out, much of the rain will be Monday morning.

Behind that front we'll see cooler than average temps with highs in the low 60s by Thursday.