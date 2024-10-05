StormTracker

Seasonal weekend kicks off cool-down across Connecticut

By Anthony Carpino

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A few isolated showers were spotted early this morning, but as we continue through the day the skies will clear with sunnier conditions.

Highs today will reach the mid 70s with a north/northwesterly breeze.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

We'll stay sunny for Sunday with seasonal temps in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Clouds will increase again by Sunday night and into Monday as another cold front moves through the state.

A few more showers and even a couple of downpours cannot be ruled out, much of the rain will be Monday morning.

Behind that front we'll see cooler than average temps with highs in the low 60s by Thursday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us