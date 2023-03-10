Several Inches of Snow Expected for Parts of Connecticut Tonight

A storm will move south of Connecticut tonight, bringing snow to the state through Saturday morning.
The precipitation may start as rain for parts of the state before transitioning to snow.
The rain and snow should begin sometime after 7 p.m.
Western Connecticut will likely see the highest amounts, ranging from 4 to 7 inches by Saturday morning. The Hartford area will see 2 to 4 inches and eastern Connecticut is expected to get a coating to 2 inches of snow.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Snow amounts will be determined by elevation. Towns at higher elevations will see snow totals towards the higher end of the range. Valley towns and lower elevations will see lesser amounts.
The snow will come to an end after sunrise on Saturday.
Weather Stories
Sunday will be sunny and nice.
There is the potential for a major nor'easter to move towards Connecticut Monday into Tuesday. The storm's track will determine weather Connecticut gets snow, or if it is mostly a rain event.
Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.