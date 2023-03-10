Several Inches of Snow Expected for Parts of Connecticut Tonight

A storm will move south of Connecticut tonight, bringing snow to the state through Saturday morning.

The precipitation may start as rain for parts of the state before transitioning to snow.

The rain and snow should begin sometime after 7 p.m.

Western Connecticut will likely see the highest amounts, ranging from 4 to 7 inches by Saturday morning. The Hartford area will see 2 to 4 inches and eastern Connecticut is expected to get a coating to 2 inches of snow.

Snow amounts will be determined by elevation. Towns at higher elevations will see snow totals towards the higher end of the range. Valley towns and lower elevations will see lesser amounts.

The snow will come to an end after sunrise on Saturday.

Sunday will be sunny and nice.

T G I F and good morning! We have a dynamic and changeable forecast for the next 5-6 days. Inc. clouds today, rain and snow tonight, Spring weather Sunday, and a major storm threat for later Monday into Tuesday. Join @_ShannonMiller and me on @NBCConnecticut all morning! pic.twitter.com/dVBFuTIjWu — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) March 10, 2023

There is the potential for a major nor'easter to move towards Connecticut Monday into Tuesday. The storm's track will determine weather Connecticut gets snow, or if it is mostly a rain event.