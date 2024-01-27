StormTracker

Storm to bring rain and accumulating snow for parts of Conn. on Sunday

By Darren Sweeney

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a storm will spread rain and wet snow across the state on Sunday morning.

While much of the state will see rain or a rain and snow mix, colder air in the higher elevations could support a period of heavy, wet snow.

There will be a lull in precipitation on Sunday afternoon before another round of snow showers moves in Sunday evening/night. Light accumulations are possible with that last round of precipitation lingering into Monday morning.

The best chance for several inches of snow to accumulate will be in the hill towns. Lower elevations will be warmer with less snow and more rain. Up to 1" of rain is possible in between the rounds of wet snow.

More details can be found on the weather blog.

