Several inches of snow expected with significant storm Saturday night

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking our next round of snow that's expected to move in Saturday night.

Freezing drizzle will continue across most of Connecticut this evening, especially in Hartford County where temperatures are in the mid 20s.

Roads will remain slippery in the Hartford area. Icy spots are a concern through the night, even when the rain ends.

We'll see partly sunny skies Friday with windy conditions before a significant snowstorm moves in Saturday night.

The snow will start between 7 and 10 p.m., and it will last through about 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday.

Our meteorologists are forecasting four to eight inches of snow statewide.

By the time the Super Bowl begins Sunday evening, snow will be done, but we could have several inches of snow to shovel.

