StormTracker

Several inches of snow expected with significant storm Saturday night

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking our next round of snow that's expected to move in Saturday night.

Freezing drizzle will continue across most of Connecticut this evening, especially in Hartford County where temperatures are in the mid 20s.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Roads will remain slippery in the Hartford area. Icy spots are a concern through the night, even when the rain ends.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

We'll see partly sunny skies Friday with windy conditions before a significant snowstorm moves in Saturday night.

The snow will start between 7 and 10 p.m., and it will last through about 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday.

Our meteorologists are forecasting four to eight inches of snow statewide.

By the time the Super Bowl begins Sunday evening, snow will be done, but we could have several inches of snow to shovel.

Weather Stories

StormTracker 53 mins ago

Today's Forecast

Snow monster Sep 25, 2024

Request a Visit From Snow Monster

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us